Former Emporia State four-time All-American named to MIAA Hall of Fame

EMPORIA (KSNT) – A former Emporia State track and field star will be forever enshrined in the MIAA Hall of Fame.

Andy Vogelsberg – a four-time All-American javelin thrower – has been elected into the 2024 MIAA Hall of Fame class, Emporia State Athletics announced Thursday.

Vogelsberg was a three-time MIAA Champion in the javelin along with claiming the 2006 Division II Outdoor National Championship in the event. His career personal record stands at 245-03, which remains a school record. At the time, it was the third-best throw in Division II history.

A native of Marysville, Kansas, Vogelsberg placed third nationally in 2004 and fourth nationally in 2005 and 2007.

Vogelsberg, along with the rest of the 2024 Hall of Fame class, will be inducted on Monday, June 3, at the Music Hall in downtown Kansas City.

