Former elite recruit Smoke Bouie announces transfer destination

Former Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Smoke Bouie has transferred to the Georgia Bulldogs. Bouie was once committed to Kirby Smart and Georgia during his time in high school.

During Bouie’s freshman season at Texas A&M, he recorded four total tackles and played in seven games for the Aggies. Bouie announced he was entering the transfer portal via Instagram.

Bouie announced his decision to transfer to Georgia via Instagram.

Bouie ranked as the nation’s No. 68 player and the No. 7 player in Georgia in the class of 2022. Bouie played for Bainbridge High School in Bainbridge, Georgia.

Bouie and more than 20 Texas A&M Aggies entered the transfer portal this offseason. Texas A&M finished the class of 2022 recruiting cycle with one of the best recruiting classes of all time, but the Aggies and Jimbo Fisher had a disappointing 5-7 season. As a result, Texas A&M is seeing a large portion of its roster enter the transfer portal.

The former four-star recruit visited Georgia’s campus in December.

Georgia football has the second-ranked recruiting class for 2023 in the country. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are always looking to improve the roster. Georgia has one former five-star defensive back in the transfer portal.

More!

Georgia LB Trezmen Marshall enters transfer portal 4-star OT Michael Uini names top schools Former 5-star LB to transfer from Georgia Georgia OT Broderick Jones makes decision on NFL draft

List

The 10 biggest blowouts in bowl game history

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire