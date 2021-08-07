Former ECU runner to compete in Olympics

Aug. 7—Former East Central University cross country standout Juan Pacheco is finally realizing a life-long dream — to compete in the Olympics.

Pacheco will represent his home country of Mexico in the men's marathon, scheduled for 5 p.m. today (CDT) and the race will be held Sapporo on the Island of Hokkaido, about 500 miles north of Tokyo.

"I am very excited to earn the right to represent Mexico in the Olympics," Pacheco Orozco said in an ECU press release. "It has been my dream since I was a kid to run in the Olympics."

Pacheco earned a chance to join the Mexican team at the 2021 Olympic Games after hitting an Olympic A Standard Time at the 2019 Chevron Houston Marathon and Armco Houston Half Marathon. He finished the marathon with a time of 2:10:58. These Olympic games were originally scheduled for 2020 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pacheco won a bronze medal at the 2019 Pan American Games Men's Marathon. He finished with a time of 2:12:10, just behind his Mexican teammate Jose Luis Santana (2:10:54), who claimed the silver medal.

ECU cross country head coach Steve Sawyer was thrilled for his former student-athlete and believes Pacheco will perform well on Saturday.

"We are extremely proud of Juan for this accomplishment," Sawyer said. "While he was at ECU he did nothing but impress me for the three years he was here. He is an amazing person who deserves all the good things that come his way. He is one of those athletes who reminds me of why I became a coach in the first place. I cannot wait to see what he will do next. A national record for his country of Mexico is not out of the question."

Pacheco is the third ECU student-athlete to participate in the Olympics and the first from the cross country team. The Tigers saw two athletes compete in the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. Cherene Hisel was the starting center fielder on the Canadian softball team and Rebecca Cotton was a member of New Zealand's first Olympic women's basketball team.

While at ECU, Pacheco had a stellar career, including helping the team to the NCAA National Championship meet in 2015 and advancing to the 2014 NCAA Championships as an individual. In the 2014 NCAA National Championship he finished 50th in a time of 31:43.9 (10K) and in 2015 he was the top Tiger runner in 55th and a time of 30:47.4.

"I am very happy and I can't believe what I accomplished," Pacheco said. "I have been working hard for the last few years to earn a chance to run in the Olympics. I am very proud to be part of ECU and I am thankful that coach Sawyer always believed in me like he does for all his athletes. Once a Tiger, Always a Tiger."

The marathon route

In Sapporo, the marathon race will start and finish at Odori Park. After running two laps around the park, runners will tackle a three-loop race route.

The first large loop is about the length of a half-marathon, and then runners will face a second, shorter loop, which measures about 10 kilometers and must be completed twice.

Along the way, runners will get a scenic tour of Sapporo, running by the Toyohira River and Hokkaido University, among other landmarks.

To help runners beat the heat, the race will start at 7 a.m. Japan Standard Time.

No fans on the street

Typically, fans would line the Olympic marathon race route, cheering on runners as they plow through mile after mile. But local organizers decided in July that both the men's and women's marathons would take place on empty streets with no spectators on hand to support the runners. The decision was a disappointment to many in Japan, where the marathon is an especially popular sporting event.

Note: East Central Sports Information Director Teri LaJeunesse contributed to this report.