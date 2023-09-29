Former EastEnders star Preeya Kalidas suffers painful injury

EastEnders actress Preeya Kalidas managed to trap her finger in a door this week, resulting in a quick trip to the hospital.

Known for her three-year stint on the soap as Amira Masood, plus a key supporting part in Jed Mercurio's medical drama Bodies, Kalidas documented her painful experience on social media.

"So up and about starting the day in the gym. Then trapped finger in door. Now In A&E .. moral of the story. Anything can happen at any point so LIVE!" she wrote on X, before sharing a clip of a doctor tending to her.

"Also Thank you @NHSuk staff for being amazing. Through the pain, blood and throbbing the nurse made me laugh "I need to put this on like a condom"".

This comes after EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw promised a queue of classic characters are ready to walk the streets of Walford once more, following those Fatboy and Lauren Branning cameos.

"There will be some characters returning in the not-too-distant future. They will be announced soon," he told The Daily Star. "Watch this space. We have got some new characters coming that are arriving soon."

In the same interview, Clenshaw also addressed the soap's notable successes at this year's National Television Awards and Inside Soap Awards.

"Don't underestimate the soap audience. What we do is for our audience. We have a really loyal fanbase. If you can strike the right chord with storylines, they will get behind it," he said, alluding to the public-vote nature of those ceremonies.



