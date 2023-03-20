Former Eagles WR Zach Pascal to sign 2-year deal with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are adding help to the wide receiver room. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, they have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with receiver Zach Pascal.

Pascal played four seasons for the Indianapolis Colts after entering the league as an undrafted rookie in 2018 out of Old Dominion. He played last season for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was the defensive coordinator last season for the Eagles and was a defensive backs coach for the first three years of Pascal’s career.

He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. For the Eagles last season, he played in all 17 games. He had 15 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown. He also played 246 special teams snaps.

His most productive season as a pass catcher was in 2020. He had 44 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

He would give the Cardinals some length and size at receiver. If DeAndre Hopkins is traded, their two top options would be Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore, both of whom are 5-foot-10 and under.

Pascal would figure to be WR4 right now and could be in the regular playing rotation if Hopkins is traded.

