Former Eagles WR Travis Fulgham signs to the Dolphins practice squad

The Dolphins have signed WR Travis Fulgham to their practice squad, releasing WR Brandon Powell. Fulgham had a breakout season with the Eagles in 2020, recording 29 catches for 435 yards and 4 TD between Weeks 4-8. He was the NFL's leading receiver during that stretch — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 12, 2021

Travis Fulgham wasn’t unemployed long and he could find himself in a situation where he’s seeing targets in the near future after signing to the Dolphins practice squad.

The Dolphins currently have DeVante Parker, Will Fuller Preston Williams, rookie Jaylen Waddle and Albert Wilson on the roster at wide receiver.

Fulgham took the NFL world by storm last season, logging 435 receiving yards against the Steelers, Ravens, Giants, Cowboys, and Giants. That five-game stretch of receiving yards was the most by any Eagles wide receiver since Jeremy Maclin had 456 in Weeks 8 through 12 of the 2014 season.

Fulgham was the NFL’s leading receiver during that stretch, but tailed off and has been the odd man out since.

