Former Eagles WR Travis Fulgham claimed off waivers by the Packers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Green Bay Packers
    Green Bay Packers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Travis Fulgham
    Travis Fulgham
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Travis Fulgham can be a contributor in the NFL, and he may have found the perfect situation to realize that potential.

After being waived by the Broncos in the first round of cuts, Fulgham will now catch passes from Aaron Rodgers after being claimed by the Green Bay Packers.

Fulgham has spent time on the Denver and Miami practice squads but will be best remembered for his five-week breakout in which he logged 435 receiving yards against the Steelers, Ravens, Giants, Cowboys, and Giants.

That five-game stretch of receiving yards was the most by any Eagles wide receiver since Jeremy Maclin had 456 in Weeks 8 through 12 of the 2014 season.

He finished the 2020 season with 38 catches for 539 yards and four touchdowns, and it assumed he could have a growing role in 2021.

Fulgham was promptly released and has spent the past two seasons looking to regain that magic.

List

10 key matchups to watch as Eagles-Browns begin joint practices

List

Ranking the Eagles' rookies entering preseason Week 2

List

Every NFL team's most impressive player in training camp

Related

Former Eagles WR Torrey Smith calls A.J. Brown a more explosive Anquan Boldin

Eagles WR Zach Pascal on Jalen Hurts continued improvement

Miles Sanders dealing with hamstring injury as Eagles prepare for joint practices with Browns

Eagles trade J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks for safety Ugo Amadi

Eagles' center Jason Kelce lands at No. 71 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories