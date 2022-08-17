Former Eagles WR Travis Fulgham claimed off waivers by the Packers

The Packers have claimed WR Travis Fulgham off of waivers. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 17, 2022

Travis Fulgham can be a contributor in the NFL, and he may have found the perfect situation to realize that potential.

After being waived by the Broncos in the first round of cuts, Fulgham will now catch passes from Aaron Rodgers after being claimed by the Green Bay Packers.

Fulgham has spent time on the Denver and Miami practice squads but will be best remembered for his five-week breakout in which he logged 435 receiving yards against the Steelers, Ravens, Giants, Cowboys, and Giants.

That five-game stretch of receiving yards was the most by any Eagles wide receiver since Jeremy Maclin had 456 in Weeks 8 through 12 of the 2014 season.

He finished the 2020 season with 38 catches for 539 yards and four touchdowns, and it assumed he could have a growing role in 2021.

Fulgham was promptly released and has spent the past two seasons looking to regain that magic.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire