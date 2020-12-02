Former Eagles WR Torrey Smith on why Jalen Hurts ‘shouldn’t touch the field’

Torrey Smith has a unique view on the struggles of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz because the now-retired NFL wide receiver was a pass catcher during his best season as a pro.

Fast forward three years and the Eagles enter Week 13 with a 3-7-1 record and some calling for Wentz to be benched.

During an appearance on 94WIP, Smith made his argument for why Jalen Hurts “should never see the field” in this now self-afflicted quarterback controversy.

“I personally, I wouldn’t play him,” Smith told 94WIP’s Jon Marks & Ike Reese when asked about Hurts’ usage on Tuesday. “But the team obviously drafted him for Carson insurance and if you feel like the offense is really struggling that way, then you can go in that direction. But me personally, I would rather Carson Wentz all the way throughout the year. I mean, Jalen, he simply wouldn’t touch the field. And I love Jalen Hurts as a player, I was huge fan of him coming out of college, but I mean you drafted him and you started a controversy for no reason for Carson. And whether he admits it or not, I would never ask him about it—and that’s my boy, I talk to him. I would never ask him about that because whether he think it or not, it’s tough when that’s weighing over your head when you know we’re talking about it on the radio right now. When you know fans are thinking it because you’re not playing your best or the offense isn’t playing its best. It’s tough to deal with, it’s another layer that complicates the issues that are happening right now.”

When asked bout Wentz’s league-leading 15 interceptions and 46 sacks, Smith credited the slump to the Eagles star quarterback “overthinking it a little bit”, but made it clear that he believes Wentz is “still that guy” for Philadelphia.

Every NFL franchise has that one bumpy season and as we wrote about Wentz last week, the best thing the Eagles can do this season would be to allow their star signal-caller to play through the bumps in the road.

