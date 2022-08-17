Former Eagles WR Torrey Smith on A.J. Brown being a more explosive Anquan Boldin

Glenn Erby
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Torrey Smith
    Torrey Smith
    American football wide receiver and kick returner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Anquan Boldin
    Anquan Boldin
    Player of American Football
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • DeVonta Smith
    DeVonta Smith
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jalen Hurts
    Jalen Hurts
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jason Kelce
    Jason Kelce
    American football offensive lineman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jaquiski Tartt
    Jaquiski Tartt
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ugo Amadi
    Ugo Amadi
    American football safety
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

A.J. Brown has brought an increased physicality to the Eagles’ wide receiver group, and one former Philadelphia pass catcher believes he compares favorably to one of the best to play the position.

On Tuesday, Torrey Smith visited the Eagles training camp, and the Super Bowl champion made the media rounds when he discussed A.J. Brown with the guys at JAKIB Sports.

Smith talked about Brown’s physicality, telling Derrick Gunn that Philadelphia’s newest star is a more explosive version of former Cardinals and Ravens star Anquan Boldin.

Boldin played 14 seasons for four teams, logging 1,076 catches for 13,779 yards and 83 touchdowns.

Boldin was a three-time Pro Bowler who won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, and one Super Bowl in his career.

If Philadelphia can get that production from Brown during his tenure with the Eagles, another parade could be planned in the near future.

Eagles announce three roster moves as team gets down to the 85-player limit

Takeaways from Eagles' 12th and final training camp practice

Takeaways from the Eagles' updated unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason week 2

Eagles WR Zach Pascal on Jalen Hurts' continued improvement

Miles Sanders dealing with hamstring injury as Eagles prepare for joint practices with Browns

Eagles trade J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks for safety Ugo Amadi

Eagles' center Jason Kelce lands at No. 71 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list

Eagles' CB Darius Slay lands at No. 77 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list

DeVonta Smith, Jaquiski Tartt return to Eagles' practice

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

