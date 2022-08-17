Former Eagles WR Torrey Smith on A.J. Brown being a more explosive Anquan Boldin

A.J. Brown has brought an increased physicality to the Eagles’ wide receiver group, and one former Philadelphia pass catcher believes he compares favorably to one of the best to play the position.

On Tuesday, Torrey Smith visited the Eagles training camp, and the Super Bowl champion made the media rounds when he discussed A.J. Brown with the guys at JAKIB Sports.

Smith talked about Brown’s physicality, telling Derrick Gunn that Philadelphia’s newest star is a more explosive version of former Cardinals and Ravens star Anquan Boldin.

Torrey Smith compares A.J. Brown to former Pro Bowl WR Anquan Boldin#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/jA6NjrIWGu — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) August 16, 2022

Boldin played 14 seasons for four teams, logging 1,076 catches for 13,779 yards and 83 touchdowns.

Boldin was a three-time Pro Bowler who won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, and one Super Bowl in his career.

If Philadelphia can get that production from Brown during his tenure with the Eagles, another parade could be planned in the near future.

Eagles announce three roster moves as team gets down to the 85-player limit

Takeaways from Eagles' 12th and final training camp practice

Takeaways from the Eagles' updated unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason week 2

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire