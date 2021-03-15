Former Eagles WR Nelson Agholor agrees to a 2-year, $26 million deal with the Patriots

Patriots are giving former Raiders’ WR Nelson Agholor a two-year, $26 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

The Patriots are filling their roster with former Eagles and just hours after agreeing to a deal with Jalen Mills, former Eagles first-round pick and Raiders wideout, Nelson Agholor, will join New England as a free agent as well.

Agholor was selected by the Eagles in the first round with the 20th overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft and he’s coming off a breakout season in Las Vegas.

Agholor logged a 48-catch season with 896 yards and eight touchdowns and an average of 18.7 yards per reception, giving Cam Newton a deep threat that was sorely lacking in 2021.

