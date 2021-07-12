Former Eagles WR Jordan Matthews to workout as a TE for pro scouts

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
As Jordan Matthews continues his journey towards an NFL return, the former Eagles’ draft pick is taking the next step in his transition to the tight end position.

According to Aaron Wilson, Matthews will attend a free agent camp Sunday in San Diego sponsored by HUB Football, which will include NFL, CFL, USFL, and USA Rugby scouts.

Now 30 pounds heavier, Matthews could good an interested team a more athletic presence at the tight end position, and a player that has performed in big moments.

Matthews has logged 274 catches for 3,288 yards and 22 touchdowns through seven NFL seasons as a wide receiver.

