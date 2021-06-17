Round 1 leaderboard:

Brooks Koepka is among the early starters in Round 1 of U.S. Open; get all the updates

Former Eagles WR Jordan Matthews transitioning to TE after gaining 30 pounds

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
Versatile tight ends are all the rage in the NFL and one former Eagles wideout is making the transition this summer.

Per ESPN’s Turron Davenport, Jordan Matthews has gained 30 pounds and has been working out at tight end during the offseason.

Matthews has reportedly been training with former Eagles wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer at the University of Louisville.

