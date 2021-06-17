Former Eagles WR Jordan Matthews transitioning to TE after gaining 30 pounds
Former #Eagles WR Jordan Matthews has put on 30 pounds and is looking to play TE for his next team. Matthews is working out at Univ. of Louisville w/their WR coach Gunter Brewer and asst TE coach Stu Holt. Hear him discuss the details with me ⬇️ https://t.co/u65JdnObmB
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) June 17, 2021
Versatile tight ends are all the rage in the NFL and one former Eagles wideout is making the transition this summer.
Per ESPN’s Turron Davenport, Jordan Matthews has gained 30 pounds and has been working out at tight end during the offseason.
Matthews has reportedly been training with former Eagles wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer at the University of Louisville.
