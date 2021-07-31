Former Eagles WR Jordan Matthews agrees to a deal with the 49ers as a TE
#49ers are signing TE Jordan Matthews, source says. The position switch for the former WR results in a roster spot for the Niners.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 31, 2021
After gaining 30 pounds during this offseason, Jordan Matthews is returning to the NFL, this time at the tight end position.
Mike Garafalo is reporting that Matthews just agreed to a deal with the 49ers to play the tight end position.
Matthews had been training with former Eagles wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer at the University of Louisville.
Matthews recently attend a free agent camp in San Diego sponsored by HUB Football, which will include NFL, CFL, USFL, and USA Rugby scouts.
Matthews has logged 274 catches for 3,288 yards and 22 touchdowns through seven NFL seasons as a wide receiver.
