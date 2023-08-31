Jalen Reagor signing to Patriots practice squad ahead of matchup vs. Eagles in Week 1

Jalen Reagor will face the Eagles in 2023; it will happen in the season opener instead of Week 2 on Monday night football.

After being waived by the Vikings, Reagor has signed to the New England Patriots practice squad ahead of the Week matchup against Philadelphia.

Former Vikings’ WR Jalen Reagor, who cleared waivers today, is signing with the Patriots’ practice squad, per source. The Patriots play the Eagles in Week 1, and Reagor will be a candidate to be promoted for the game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2023

Adam Schefter is reporting that Reagor will have an opportunity to be elevated against the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Reagor was drafted with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, ahead of Minnesota Vikings All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Roseman’s penchant for drafting Georgia players and selecting guys with pedigree started after this blown opportunity he’s admitted to on multiple occasions.

Reagor had eight catches for 104 yards and one touchdown last season and has played three NFL seasons for the Eagles and Vikings. Overall, Reagor has logged 72 catches for 799 yards, five touchdowns, and 61 punt returns for 488 yards.

