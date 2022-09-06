Former Eagles WR Jalen Reagor on being teammates with Justin Jefferson

Reagor reacts to being teammates with Jefferson in Minnesota originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s not lost on anyone that the Eagles didn’t just trade Jalen Reagor … they traded him to the team that once celebrated the Eagles’ swing-and-miss.

Because back in 2020 when the Eagles used the 21st overall pick to draft Reagor, the Vikings draft room celebrated and then took Justin Jefferson at No. 22 overall.

Reagor struggled in Philly almost immediately, while Jefferson has become one of the best young receivers in the NFL, a two-time Pro Bowler in his first two NFL seasons.

The comparisons to Jefferson haunted Reagor in Philly and now he’s sharing a locker room with the guy.

“It’s a blessing,” Reagor said to Minnesota reporters about being teammates with Jefferson. “Great player, great receiver. Just to be alongside of him, learn from him, learn from the other receivers, especially him and Adam (Thielen). Take in all I can and be a sponge and, like I said, be a great teammate.”

Back in February, off his second straight Pro Bowl bid, Jefferson actually said in an interview that he feels for Reagor. Jefferson told Rob Maaddi from the Associated Press, “I hate it for him.” Jefferson said Reagor didn’t ask to be compared to anyone, but it’s also pretty unavoidable.

Reagor in Minnesota recently was asked if that constant comparison has weighed on him.

“Nah,” Reagor said. “Because I believe ‘what’s slow is fo’ sho’ and what’s fast don’t last.’ Take it a day at a time and whatever happens, happens.”

The Eagles at the time saw Jefferson as a slot only player and liked the potential explosion as an outside receiver they saw in Reagor. Oops.

While Reagor made the Eagles’ initial roster, they flipped him to Minnesota for a couple Day 3 picks. It was time to move on.

On WIP Tuesday morning, general manager Howie Roseman explained the mistake.

“It’s obvious,” Roseman said. “I’m not going to sit here and lie. We’d love to have that moment back.”

Reagor and the Vikings will be in Philadelphia in Week 2 for a Monday Night Football game at the Linc.

