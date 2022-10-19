Former Eagles WR DeSean Jackson agrees to deal with the Ravens

Veteran WR DeSean Jackson officially passed his physical with the Ravens and was signed to their practice squad with the expectation to soon be added to their 53-man roster. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2022

According to Adam Schefter, DeSean Jackson is back in the NFL after the 15-year veteran agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

The move comes after Jackson told the I Am Athlete Podcast that he wasn’t retiring and looking to join the Eagles or another playoff-bound roster.

As Brandon Marshall and Pacman Jones preview the showdown at Lincoln Financial Field, the former Eagles second-round pick talked about another return to Philadelphia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I AM ATHLETE (@iamathlete)

Last season, Jackson played in 16 games — seven with the Los Angeles Rams and nine with the Las Vegas Raiders, recording 20 catches for 444 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

Jackson only played eight games with the Eagles in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

