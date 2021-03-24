Former Eagles DE Vinny Curry visiting the New York Jets in free agency
#Eagles veteran DE Vinny Curry is currently on a visit with the #Jets, source said. Obviously GM Joe Douglas is quite familiar with him…
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2021
The New York Jets general manager has ties to the Philadelphia Eagles and that could mean a deal for a veteran defensive end.
Per Ian Rapoport, Joe Douglas and the Jets are hosting Eagles free agent defensive end, Vinny Curry as the two parties work towards a deal.