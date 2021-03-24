Former Eagles DE Vinny Curry visiting the New York Jets in free agency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New York Jets general manager has ties to the Philadelphia Eagles and that could mean a deal for a veteran defensive end.

Per Ian Rapoport, Joe Douglas and the Jets are hosting Eagles free agent defensive end, Vinny Curry as the two parties work towards a deal.

Recommended Stories