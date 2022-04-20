Former Eagles DE Vinny Curry re-signs with the Jets
Vinny Curry is a New Jersey native and resident, so he’ll now just split the difference between his former team and his new franchise after agreeing to a deal with the New York Jets.
Curry and Jets GM Joe Douglas have familiarity and Curry’s ability to play multiple positions along the defensive line should translate well for Robert Saleh and the staff in New York.
Jets signed former Eagles’ DE Vinny Curry, who now will be entering his 11th NFL season after spending eight of his first nine years with Philadelphia and one season with Tampa Bay. Curry is from Neptune, N.J.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2022
Curry is returning to the Jets after he announced that he was going to miss the entire 2021 NFL season after doctors diagnosed him with blood clots.
The veteran defensive tackle had been diagnosed with a rare blood disorder that required the removal of his spleen and the blood clots formed during recovery.
Curry who turns 34 in June, is entering his 11th NFL season and spent eight years with the Eagles.
