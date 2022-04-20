Former Eagles DE Vinny Curry returns to Jets after blood disorder in 2021

Former Eagles DE returns to NFL after rare blood disorder last season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Former Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry is getting another shot to end his NFL career on his terms.

The 33-year-old has signed a one-year deal to return to the Jets for the 2022 season.

Curry, as you might remember, was with the Jets last summer but was forced to miss the entire season for rare medical reasons.

Last July, Curry was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder that required the removal of his spleen. But when blood clots formed following the surgery, he had to go on blood thinners and was ruled out for the entire season.

Curry was determined to not let that be the end of his career and now he’ll get his wish.

Last August, just after the Eagles visited the Jets at Florham Park, New Jersey, for joint practices, Curry said he was grateful for everyone who reached out to him.

“I can promise them all that I will be back stronger and more determined than ever,” Curry said in a statement last Aug. 25.

ðŸ™ðŸ¾ God Got Me pic.twitter.com/vBWZnVqAXS — Vinny Curry (@MrGetFlee99) August 25, 2021

The Eagles drafted Curry in the second round (No. 59) in the 2012 draft out of Marshall. He played the first six years of his career in Philadelphia and was a starter in Super Bowl LII. In fact, Curry didn’t start a single game in the first five years of his career but started every game during the 2017 Super Bowl season.

After getting a ring with the Eagles, Curry was in Tampa Bay in 2018 but returned to the Eagles for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He left as a free agent in March of 2021 but never got to play for the Jets, getting placed on the Reserve/Non-football Illness list.

He’ll finally get the chance to return to the field in 2022.

