Former Eagles DE Vinny Curry to miss 2021 season after developing blood clots following removal of spleen
🙏🏾 God Got Me pic.twitter.com/vBWZnVqAXS
— Vinny Curry (@MrGetFlee99) August 25, 2021
Former Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry announced that he’s going to miss the entire 2021 NFL season after doctors diagnosed him with blood clots.
Curry had been diagnosed with a rare blood disorder that required the removal of his spleen and the blood clots formed during recovery. The veteran DE is expected to make a full recovery and he plans on playing in 2022.
Curry had been on the team’s NFI list throughout the process.
