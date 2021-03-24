Former Eagles’ DE Vinny Curry agrees to deal with the New York Jets

Vinny Curry is a New Jersey native and resident, so he’ll now just split the difference between his former team and his new franchise after agreeing to a deal with the New York Jets.

Curry and Jets GM Joe Douglas have familiarity and Curry’s ability to play multiple positions along the defensive line should translate well for Robert Saleh and the new staff in New York.

Curry who turns 33 in June, is entering his 10th NFL season and spent eight-years with the Eagles.

