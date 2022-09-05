Former Eagles TE Richard Rodgers signing to the Chargers practice squad
Former #Eagles TE Richard Rodgers is signing today with the #Chargers practice squad.
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 5, 2022
Richard Rodgers has always been a player the Eagles could call on in a pinch, and now the versatile tight end is taking his talents to the West Coast.
Ari Meirov of PFF reports that Rodgers is signing to the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad.
The Eagles signed Rodgers during the 2018 offseason after spending the first four years of his career with Green Bay.
He was drafted in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Last season, Rodgers recorded two receptions for 11 yards in three games, but he was released during Philadelphia’s 53-man roster cuts.
