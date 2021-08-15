Former Eagles TE Caleb Wilson claimed off waivers by Washington
Washington claimed TE Caleb Wilson off waivers from Philadelphia.
— John Keim (@john_keim) August 15, 2021
Caleb Wilson wasn’t unemployed for long and he landed in a familiar place after being claimed off of waivers by the Washington Football Team.
Wilson was active for five games last season, playing 48 snaps on special teams.
