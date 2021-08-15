Former Eagles TE Caleb Wilson claimed off waivers by Washington

Washington claimed TE Caleb Wilson off waivers from Philadelphia. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 15, 2021

Caleb Wilson wasn’t unemployed for long and he landed in a familiar place after being claimed off of waivers by the Washington Football Team.

Wilson was active for five games last season, playing 48 snaps on special teams.

List

Philadelphia Eagles: 10 players to watch during joint practices with the Patriots

Related