Former Eagles Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles close to deal with Colts

Eagles legend Foles may have found a new home originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It makes too much sense to not happen.

A Nick Foles-Frank Reich reunion appears close, according to Colts beat writer Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

“Colts are working to add veteran QB Nick Foles, sources said,” Keefer tweeted. “Nothing done yet, but there’s a chance it comes by next week.”

Foles has been an unrestricted free agent since he was released earlier this month after the Bears were unable to trade him.

Foles and Reich were together in 2017 and 2018, when Foles was backing up Carson Wentz and Reich was Doug Pederson’s offensive coordinator. Both those years ended with Wentz getting hurt and Foles taking over, winning the Super Bowl in 2017 and a road playoff game in Chicago in 2018.

It's impossible to ignore the irony that Foles is joining the team that traded Wentz two months ago.

The Colts replaced Wentz with veteran Matt Ryan, who Foles will presumably back up.

Ryan, 37 and a graduate of Penn Charter, has only missed three games in his 14-year career and only one since 2010. He ranks 8th in NFL history in career passing yards.

If Foles does indeed sign with the Colts, they will become his sixth team in the last eight seasons.

Over the last six seasons, Foles has won a total of 10 regular-season games ... and a Super Bowl.

In his career, he’s 21-11 with a 93.2 passer rating in an Eagles uniform and 8-16 with a 79.0 passer rating with the Chiefs, Rams, Jaguars and Bears.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube