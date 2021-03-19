Former Eagles special teams captain Duke Riley signing with Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles linebacker and special teams captain Duke Riley has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to join the Miami Dolphins, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Riley, 26, was traded to the Eagles during the 2019 season in a deal that sent safety Johnathan Cyprien to the Falcons. That deal definitely worked out for Riley and for the Eagles.

By the end of the 2019 season, he was named the Eagles’ special teams captain, a role he kept going into 2020.

This past season, Riley was asked to play more on defense and found mixed results. In 2020, Riley played in 13 games with 8 starts and had 55 tackles and an interception. He ended up playing 52% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps. It was by far the most he’s played in a season on defense since he entered the NFL as a third-round pick back in 2017.

NJ.com’s Mike Kaye first reported the news of Riley’s new contract in Miami.

With Riley gone and with Nate Gerry on the market as a free agent, the Eagles are lighter at linebacker but will still return Alex Singleton, T.J. Edwards, Davion Taylor and Shaun Bradley.

While the Eagles have been quiet in free agency thus far, Riley is the fourth different Eagles free agent to head elsewhere.

Jalen Mills: Patriots

Rudy Ford: Jaguars

Cam Johnston: Texans

Duke Riley: Dolphins

The cap-strapped Eagles retained defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway and they signed veteran safety Andrew Adams.

