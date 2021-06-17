Former Eagles DE Shareef Miller agrees to deal with Atlanta Falcons
Congratulations to #TeamDEC client @Sacks5thReef on signing with @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/Redvqnf4vr
— DEC Management (@davidcanter) June 17, 2021
The Falcons have signed another former Eagles player, this time inking a deal with former Penn State star Shareef Miller.
Miller was drafted by Philadelphia in the fourth round (138th overall) of the 2019 NFL draft and he’s spent time with the Panthers and Cardinals since being drafted.
