Former Eagles safety Rodney McLeod to retire after 2024 NFL season

Another member of the Eagles 20217 Super Bowl team will be retiring at season’s end. Browns safety Rodney McLeod says 2024 is his final year.

“This is the last lap for me. It’s been a long career,” McLeod said on NFL Network.

"This is the last lap"@Rodney_McLeod4 has some unfinished business this year 😤 pic.twitter.com/gKQNOMy3Lf — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) May 10, 2024

McLeod signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2012, starting 48 games from 2013-2015, before joining the Eagles on a five-year, $35-million deal in 2016 and helping the team defeat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

McLeod signed with Indianapolis in 2022 before spending last season with Cleveland, logging 29 tackles in ten games.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire