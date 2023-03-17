Former Eagles safety Marcus Epps leads NFL in performance-based pay

How former Eagle Epps nearly doubled his salary from 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Safety Marcus Epps transitioned into the role of a full-time starter for the Eagles in 2022 and he’s getting a payout that will nearly double his salary because of it.

Epps, who signed this week with the Raiders as a free agent, led the entire NFL in performance-based pay from the 2022 season. He will take home an extra $880,384 from last season.

Performance-based pay is divvied up based on a formula that accounts for playing time and salary. Basically, the more a player plays on a cheap deal, the more pay he gets. It doesn't reward level of play, rather snaps on the field.

Epps, 27, played the 2022 season on the fourth and final year of his rookie contract as a sixth-round pick from the 2019 season. (The Eagles claimed him off waivers from the Vikings during his rookie season.) That meant his base salary in 2022 was just $965,000. So this bump in performance pay — 91.2% of his 2022 base salary — is a nice boost from that.

In 2022, Epps played 1,096 (99%) snaps out of a possible 1,106 in the regular season. He led the Eagles in defensive snaps. And he also chipped in 170 (38%) special teams snaps.

In total, the NFL will pay out $336 million in performance-based pay from the 2022 season. While many Eagles will receive a check, Epps was the only Eagles player among the top 25 earners in the league.

While Epps was solid for the Eagles last season, he’s moving on as a free agent. Earlier this week, Epps signed a two-year contract with the Raiders worth $12 million, according to a league source. Epps’ contract includes $7.755 in guaranteed money.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube