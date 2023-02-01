Former Eagles safety Chris Maragos suing medical team over knee treatment

Ex-Eagles safety suing former medical team over knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Former Eagles safety and Super Bowl LII champion Chris Maragos is suing his former medical team, including orthopedic surgeon James Bradley and Rothman Orthopaedics.

Maragos, 36, was filmed Monday morning entering Philadelphia court with a noticeable limp. Both parties entered court on Monday without making any comment to reporters outside, according to NBC10.

According to a statement released by Maragos' attorneys, the former Eagles captain is alleging he was improperly treated for the knee injury he suffered during the 2017 regular season. Maragos was injured in the Eagles' Week 6 win over the Panthers and was diagnosed by Rothman Orthopaedics with a torn right knee posterior cruciate ligament, or PCL. Dr. Bradley performed surgery on Maragos' right knee and was in charge of Maragos' post-operative treatment.

From Maragos' attorneys' statement:



"In May 2018, an MRI revealed that Maragos' injury had been getting worse, and that he was suffering from a persistent partial tear. Dr. Bradley and Rothman Orthopaedics should have held off on advancing Maragos' activities in light of the results of this MRI.

"Instead, Dr. Bradley and the team at Rothman Orthopaedics released Maragos, allowing him to advance his activities to the point of permitting running on dry land. These activities ordered by Bradley and administered by Rothman resulted in the undue stress on Maragos' knee, leading to further complications of the tear and ultimately contributing to the premature end of Maragos’ NFL career."

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles is scheduled to testify on Maragos' behalf, along with former Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks and former Eagles tight end Trey Burton.

Maragos played for the Eagles from 2014 to 2017, the final year of his NFL career. He appeared in 53 games with the Eagles, largely as a special teams contributor.