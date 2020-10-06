Former Eagles running back Kenjon Barner suspended four games by NFL

Member of Eagles' Super Bowl team suspended by NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Veteran running back Kenjon Barner, who spent four seasons including the Super Bowl year with the Eagles, has been suspended following a positive test for a banned substance, according to a report.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times tweeted that Barner has been suspended without pay for four games.

Bucs RB Kenjon Barner is suspended four games without pay for violating the NFL policy in performance enhancing substances, team says. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 6, 2020

Barner, 30, is the first NFL player suspended this year for a positive test.

Barner is technically on the Buccaneers’ practice squad but has been a game-day call-up for each of the last two games.

Game-day call-ups are paid the pro-rated NFL minimum - for Barner, that’s $61,764 per week. But since Barner is on the practice squad, he will lose out on $39,000 - four weeks of his $9,750 practice squad salary.

Barner, originally a 6th-round pick of the Panthers in 2013, was acquired by the Eagles before the 2014 season in exchange for a conditional 7th-round pick. The trade reunited him with his college coach at Oregon, Chip Kelly.

Barner played in 36 games for the Eagles, mainly on special teams. He averaged 4.4 yards on 71 carries and three TDs and caught 19 passes for 120 yards. He also averaged 8.6 yards on 30 punt returns and 24.1 yards on 20 kick returns.

In Doug Pederson’s first game as head coach, opening day of 2016, Barner rushed four times for 42 yards in a win over the Browns.

In the Super Bowl, Barner returned three kickoffs an average of 24.3 yards. His 27-yard kick return started the drive that ended with the Philly Special.

Barner spent 2018 back with the Panthers and with the Patriots and played for the Falcons last year.

With Tampa this year, he played in two games but had only four snaps on offense and no touches. He left Tampa’s game Sunday against the Chargers with concussion symptoms.