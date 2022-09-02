Former Eagles Renell Wren, Jason Huntley sign to the Steelers practice squad

#Steelers confirm the addition of DT Renell Wren to their practice squad, as well as the addition of RB Jason Huntley. — Neal Coolong (@NealCoolong) September 2, 2022

The Eagles will host the Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 8 of the 2022 season, and two former Birds could make a return.

Pittsburgh just announced that defensive tackle Renell Wren and running back Jason Huntley have both been signed to the Steelers practice squad ahead of the season opener.

Huntley has 18 career carries for 70 yards and one reception for no yards.

In 2021 he had 13 carries for 51 yards and was initially drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of New Mexico State.

Wren signed with the Eagles this offseason after spending most of the 2021 season on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad and was called up for the season finale against the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals drafted Wren in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Steelers now have 13 players on their practice squad, with three spots remaining.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire