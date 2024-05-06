Former Eagles RB Rashaad Penny to sign with Panthers
The Panthers are continuing to reshape their roster and have added another former Eagle to the running back room.
Jeremy Fowler reports Rashaad Penny is planning to sign a one-year deal.
Source: Running back Rashaad Penny plans to sign with the #Panthers.
Former first-round pick reunites with head coach Dave Canales from their Seattle days.
Signing likely happening after rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/uAsBi8eHpQ
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 6, 2024