Former Eagles RB LeSean McCoy wants to finish his career in Philadelphia

Free agent running back LeSean McCoy admitted he would relish the opportunity to return to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 11-year veteran is without a team after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs, for whom McCoy was a healthy scratch for their Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

McCoy averaged 4.6 yards per carry in 2019 - his best return in three seasons - but amassed just 465 rushing yards and had four touchdowns, and his days as a feature back appear behind him.

The 31-year-old has six 1,000-yard rushing seasons, including four in six years with the Eagles, who drafted him in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

McCoy, who was recently named to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s, has previously said he wants to play for another two seasons and the possibility of ending his career in the City of Brotherly Love is appealing to him.

"I've thought about it, even in times when they were trying to trade for me," he told the RapSheet and Friends podcast.

"At the time, Buffalo wouldn't let me go.

"But, listen. It's not a secret. Everybody knows it was a special place for me there, when I was playing for the Eagles.

"I started there, they kind of changed my life for the better. I was 20 years old, you know? Coach [Andy] Reid brought me up.

"A lot of my best friends I played with, we're still good friends. I just talked to Fletcher Cox, what, yesterday, just texting him and messing around. A lot of my good friends are still there.

"So it would mean a lot for me to play back there when I'm done - to finish, I should say, my career out there. That'd be excellent. That's like home for me.

"But right now I'm trying to find the right fit for me. If it's Philadelphia, it is, and if it's not, it's not."

Miles Sanders, who had over 1,300 yards from scrimmage in 2019, will almost certainly be the Eagles' main running back next season but Philadelphia are light in that position following the departures of Jordan Howard and Darren Sproles.