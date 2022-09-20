Former Eagles RB LeSean McCoy predicts Buffalo vs. Philadelphia in Super Bowl

Eagles vs buffalo in the SUPER BOWL…. Calling it now — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) September 20, 2022

LeSean McCoy has made the transition from running back to analyst look smooth, and as he prepares to discuss the weekend’s NFL action on FS1’s ‘Speak’ with Joy Taylor and Sam Acho, he’s tossing out some hefty predictions.

In the aftermath of two Monday night victories from ascending franchises, McCoy called his shot, predicting Buffalo and Philadelphia would meet in the Super Bowl.

Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs scores three touchdowns for the Bills in a 41-7 rout of the Titans in the Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Josh Allen topped 300 yards passing for the 15th time of his career, completing 26 of 38 attempts for 317 yards, and sat out the entire fourth quarter.

Diggs had 12 catches for 148 yards.

In Philadelphia, Jalen Hurts had 301 total yards in the first half and three total touchdowns to shock the Vikings in front of a raucous home crowd.

Both teams will have to outlast some formidable opposition in both conferences, but the dream isn’t that far from reality for two of the NFL’s most intense fanbases.

Super Bowl LVII will be held in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12.

Takeaways and observations from Eagles impressive 24-7 win over the Vikings in Week 2

Eagles snap count vs. Vikings: Breakdown, observations from Week 2

Twitter reacts to Eagles CB Darius Slay shutting down Vikings WR Justin Jefferson in Week 2

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire