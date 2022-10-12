Former Eagles RB Jordan Howard signing to Saints practice squad

Saints signed RB Jordan Howard to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/YQHERgP73j — NOF (@nofnetwork) October 12, 2022

The New Orleans Saints are signing former Eagles running back Jordan Howard to their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Bengals.

Howard appeared in four games for the Eagles last season, and for his career, he’s rushed for 4,631 yards and 37 touchdowns with the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia, and Miami Dolphins.

The move comes after the Saints lost Latavius Murray (who was claimed off the practice squad by the Denver Broncos) and Tony Jones (who was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks) over the past two weeks.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire