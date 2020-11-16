Former Eagles RB Jordan Howard waived by the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are roaring towards the playoffs in the AFC East and they’ll make the journey without their most physical ball-carrier. Adam Schefter is reporting that the Dolphins have waived running back Jordan Howard.

Dolphins waived veteran RB Jordan Howard, per source. Howard was inactive Sunday, and now he is gone from Miami. All veterans now go on waivers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2020

Howard was inactive for the Dolphins in their win over the Los Angeles Chargers after he started last week against the Cardinals.

Howard gained only 19 yards on 10 carries last week, and he has 33 yards on 28 carries in five games this season after signing a free-agent deal after spending the 2019 season with the Eagles.