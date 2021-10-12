Former Eagles RB Elijah Holyfield signing to Bengals practice squad

Glenn Erby
Glenn Erby
Elijah Holyfield is taking his talents to the AFC North, as Ian Rapoport is reporting that the former Eagles running back is signing to the Bengals practice squad.

Philadelphia cut Holyfield on Aug. 29 ahead of the NFL roster cut deadline after former Georgia Bulldogs running back spent time with their practice squad last season and appeared on their active roster.

The son of a Heavyweight Boxing legend, Holyfield went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft and signed as a free agent with the Carolina Panthers.

He spent time with Baltimore in September and he’ll now head to a division rival.

