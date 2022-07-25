Former Eagles RB Corey Clement signing with Ravens; report

Eagles Super Bowl hero reportedly finds a new team originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles Super Bowl hero Corey Clement has found his next NFL team.

Clement, 27, is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, ProFootballNetwork’s Aaron Wilson reported on Monday evening. The Ravens worked out Clement and fellow NFL running back Wayne Gallman earlier in the day.

Clement will forever be remembered in Philadelphia as one of the best players in Super Bowl LII and as the guy who took the snap on the Philly Special, the best play in franchise history.

Since leaving the Eagles after the 2020 season, Clement went on a mini NFC East tour, spending time with the Giants and the Cowboys. In 2021, Clement played in 17 games for Dallas. He had 33 carries for 140 yards, but was also a big special teams contributor.

During his four-year career in Philadelphia, Clement had 655 yards rushing with 7 touchdowns and another 37 catches for 340 yards and two more scores. He played in 46 regular season games with the Eagles.

His best season with the Eagles was his rookie year in 2017, after he signed as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin. The Glassboro, New Jersey, native played a big role on the Super Bowl team as a rookie and saved his best game for the biggest stage. In Super Bowl LII, Clement caught 4 passes for 100 yards and an incredible touchdown in the Eagles’ 41-33 win over the New England Patriots.

Clement’s career has had some ups and downs since he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy but he’s still in the league and is getting another chance in Baltimore. Eagles fans can feel better rooting for him now too that he’s out of the division.

