Former Eagles’ RB Corey Clement agrees to deal with the Dallas Cowboys
#Cowboys are signing RB Corey Clement to their active roster, source says. His tour of the NFC East continues.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 1, 2021
Corey Clement is joining another NFC East rival, this time the Dallas Cowboys after getting released by the Giants.
Clement was signed by the Giants after a tryout back in May and was prepared to be a rotational piece beside Saquon Barkley.
Undrafted out of Wisconsin, Clement spent four years with the Eagles, and his best season came during the 2017 Super Bowl run.
Clement will now compete with Tony Pollard for carries behind Ezekiel Elliott.
