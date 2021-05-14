Former Eagles RB Corey Clement invited to the Giants rookie minicamp

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The NFL is a business and as the Eagles retool their running back room with Kenneth Gainwell and Kerryon Johnson, one former Super Bowl hero could be heading up the New Jersey Turnpike to Philadelphia’s most hated rival.

Corey Clement is among 30 NFL veterans trying out for the Giants during their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Clement was signed by Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2017, logging the second-most all-purpose yards (1,367) by an undrafted Eagle in his first three seasons since the 1970 merger.

The versatile running back will be most remembered for his team-high 100 receiving yards in Super Bowl LII.

The Giants currently have Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker, Gary Brightwell and Taquan Mizzell on the roster at running back.

NFL Schedule: 3 late season game the Eagles could have flexed to national TV

DeVonta Smith on Jalen Reagor: He's very explosive and we can complement each other

How flex scheduling will work in the 2021 NFL season

Jason Kelce gives a heartfelt response when asked about putting off retirement

Landon Dickerson on being a 'culture setter' for the Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles open as early 3.5-point road underdogs vs the Falcons in Week 1

  • NHL playoff power rankings: Which team has best chance to win Stanley Cup?

    The 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs will be a step toward normalcy, but there are still a few new format wrinkles that we haven't seen in recent years.