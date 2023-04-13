former Eagles’ RB Brian Westbrook, All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson named to Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

“The draft starts in Mobile,” and the Eagles have done a fantastic job of amassing talent via the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Five of Philadelphia’s nine 2021 draft picks came from the event: DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson, Marlon Tuipulotu, Tarron Jackson, and JaCoby Stevens.

In 2022, Cam Jurgens (2nd), Kyron Johnson (6), and Grant Calcaterra (6) all competed in the game before being drafted by the Eagles.

Since Howie Roseman regained personnel control in 2016, the Eagles have drafted 50 players, and 19 have been on a Senior Bowl roster.

On Thursday, Jim Nagy, Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, announced that Brian Westbrook and Lane Johnson would be inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

Brian Westbrook -- Villanova -- 1997-2201

During his time on the mainline, Westbrook did it all at Villanova, becoming the first player in college history to finish with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

Westbrook became the first player in Villanova history to earn First Team All-America honors in three different seasons, spending time as a running back, wide receiver, and as all-purpose player.

In 2001, he claimed the Walter Payton Award as the best Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) player in the nation after being a finalist the preceding season.

Westbrook finished his Wildcat career holding 41 school records, 19 conference marks, and five NCAA records.

A two-time Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year and a three-time First Team All-Atlantic 10 selection, Westbrook rushed for 4,298 yards and 54 touchdowns in his career, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. He also amassed 2,582 receiving yards (averaging 11.7 yards per catch) and 30 receiving scores, adding 2,289 yards and five touchdowns on kickoff and punt returns.

Lane Johnson -- Kilgore jr college/Oklahoma --2008-2012

Johnson s a four-time Pro Bowl selection (2018, ‘19, ‘20, ‘23), three-time Associated Press All-Pro (2017, ‘21, ‘22), and Super Bowl LII champion.

As a senior at Oklahoma in 2012, Johnson started 11 games at LT and garnered third-team

All-America honors from CBSSports.com and second-team All-Big 12 recognition from the league’s coaches.

Johnson Anchored a Sooners offense that ranked 12th in the nation with 497.9 yards per game. Johnson posted 123 knockdowns and led the Big 12 with 19 TD-resulting blocks.

Before transferring to Oklahoma, the versatile right tackle appeared in nine games as a reserve QB at Kilgore College 2008, completing 32-of-61 (52.5%) attempts for 510 yards, 3 TDs, and 7 INTs,

while adding 24 yards and 1 TD on 17 rushing attempts.

