Former Eagles’ RB Brian Westbrook, All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson inducted into Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

Welcome to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame – Class of 2023! #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/Rr9cMTrIMx — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) June 25, 2023

“The draft starts in Mobile,” and the Eagles have done a fantastic job of amassing talent via the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Five of Philadelphia’s nine 2021 draft picks came from the event: DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson, Marlon Tuipulotu, Tarron Jackson, and JaCoby Stevens.

In 2022, Cam Jurgens (2nd), Kyron Johnson (6), and Grant Calcaterra (6) all competed in the game before being drafted by the Eagles.

Since Howie Roseman regained personnel control in 2016, the Eagles have drafted 50 players, and 19 have been on a Senior Bowl roster.

Honored to add five of our game’s all-time greats to @seniorbowl Hall of Fame. Truly grateful their journeys started in Mobile. * Ravens OG Marshal Yanda

* Eagles RB Brian Westbrook

* Titans RB Chris Johnson

* Packers OLB Clay Matthews

* Eagles OT Lane Johnson pic.twitter.com/9l7ueEE4SP — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) June 26, 2023

On Sunday night, Jim Nagy, Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, announced that Brian Westbrook and Lane Johnson were inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

Lane Johnson -- Kilgore jr college/Oklahoma --2008-2012

Johnson is a four-time Pro Bowl selection (2018, ‘19, ‘20, ‘23), three-time Associated Press All-Pro (2017, ‘21, ‘22), and Super Bowl LII champion.

As a senior at Oklahoma in 2012, Johnson started 11 games at LT and garnered third-team

All-America honors from CBSSports.com and second-team All-Big 12 recognition from the league’s coaches.

Johnson Anchored a Sooners offense that ranked 12th in the nation with 497.9 yards per game. Johnson posted 123 knockdowns and led the Big 12 with 19 TD-resulting blocks.

Before transferring to Oklahoma, the versatile right tackle appeared in nine games as a reserve QB at Kilgore College 2008, completing 32-of-61 (52.5%) attempts for 510 yards, 3 TDs, and 7 INTs,

while adding 24 yards and 1 TD on 17 rushing attempts.

“The Senior Bowl is where I started to rise up draft boards to eventually becoming the No. 4 overall pick. The week down there really springboarded my career after only playing for two years at Oklahoma. I was able to showcase my ability against the best of the best the entire… pic.twitter.com/kZk1sLnDmE — NextGen Prospect (@NextgenProspect) June 23, 2023

Brian Westbrook -- Villanova -- 1997-2201

During his time on the mainline, Westbrook did it all at Villanova, becoming the first player in college history to finish with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

Westbrook became the first player in Villanova history to earn First Team All-America honors in three different seasons, spending time as a running back, wide receiver, and as all-purpose player.

In 2001, he claimed the Walter Payton Award as the best Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) player in the nation after being a finalist the preceding season.

Westbrook finished his Wildcat career holding 41 school records, 19 conference marks, and five NCAA records.

A two-time Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year and a three-time First Team All-Atlantic 10 selection, Westbrook rushed for 4,298 yards and 54 touchdowns in his career, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. He also amassed 2,582 receiving yards (averaging 11.7 yards per catch) and 30 receiving scores, adding 2,289 yards and five touchdowns on kickoff and punt returns.

