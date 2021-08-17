Former Eagles RB Adrian Killins to sign with the Broncos

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

Adrian Killins was recently waived by the Eagles, and according to veteran NFL reporter Mike Klis, the dual-threat running back will be signing with the Broncos.

Killins had spent time rotating between the 53-man roster and practice squad last year as an undrafted rookie free agent.

He played in one game, getting eight offensive snaps against the 49ers, where he logged a two-yard reception and one carry for minus-12 yards against the 49ers.

