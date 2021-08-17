Former Eagles RB Adrian Killins to sign with the Broncos
Killins a former Central Florida standout where he averaged 6.0 yards per rush, 12.3 yards a reception. Also a kickoff returner. A premium undrafted college free agent, he spent most of last season on Eagles' practice squad.
Speed shown here:https://t.co/3n1nsAq5te#9sports https://t.co/AgTlWjKjgH
— Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 17, 2021
Adrian Killins was recently waived by the Eagles, and according to veteran NFL reporter Mike Klis, the dual-threat running back will be signing with the Broncos.
Killins had spent time rotating between the 53-man roster and practice squad last year as an undrafted rookie free agent.
He played in one game, getting eight offensive snaps against the 49ers, where he logged a two-yard reception and one carry for minus-12 yards against the 49ers.
List
WATCH: Highlights from Eagles' joint practice with the Patriots
Related
DeVonta Smith returns to Eagles practice as the team begins joint sessions with Patriots
Eagles RB Kerryon Johnson week-to-week with a knee injury
Eagles' DT Fletcher Cox lands at No. 63 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list
Eagles' Jason Kelce lands at No. 92 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list
Former Eagles TE Caleb Wilson claimed off waivers by Washington
Eagles DE Brandon Graham lands at No. 99 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list