Former Eagles, Ravens WR Torrey Smith makes bold Carson Wentz prediction after Colts trade

Former Eagles WR Torrey Smith has bold Wentz prediction

The Eagles finally traded Carson Wentz on Thursday, and while many are torn over whether Howie Roseman got good value in return, everyone seems to be glad the deal finally happened.

Now, Eagles fans can move on to the future of the quarterback position, and Wentz can try to get back to his former level of play.

And one member of the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning squad thinks Wentz has a whole lot of great football left in him.

Torrey Smith played with Wentz in 2017 during the height of the QB's powers en route to the Super Bowl victory, catching 36 passes for 430 yards and 2 TD during the season, and 13 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.

Smith was on the inside for a full year, playing with Wentz and interacting with the QB every day, so he's a pretty good voice to listen to on the topic.

Here's what Smith was thinking immediately after the news broke Thursday:

Carson is going to ball next year and I’ll be on Twitter like pic.twitter.com/JdRZa9V6fl — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) February 18, 2021

Okay then, Torrey!

Wentz is certainly landing in an ideal spot in Indianapolis. The Colts have one of the most complete defenses in the league; they have great young talent on offense in wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., running back Jonathan Taylor, and guard Quenton Nelson; and they have a solid coaching staff helmed by former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

So there's definitely a chance he can at least return to 2019 form and be a top-half QB in the league, and the Colts could be a borderline contender in the AFC.

But will Wentz really be able to "ball out" in 2021? It might be an unrealistic expectation. A more realistic outcome might be "play well and try to get back to his efficient, mistake-free play of the past".

That, of course, doesn't make for a great tweet, so we'll just have to wait and see if Torrey is right.

