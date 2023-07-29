Former Eagles’ QB Reid Sinnett to sign with the Bengals

Reid Sinnett is back in the NFL, as the former Eagles developmental quarterback will join the Bengals with Joe Burrow nursing a calf injury.

The #Bengals plan to sign FA QB Reid Sinnett after today’s workout, source said. The former San Antonio Brahmas starter in the XFL, he most recently played for the #Dolphins in the NFL. He’ll help Cincy manage practice with the injury to Joe Burrow. It’ll be official tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2023

Burrow suffered the non-contact injury toward the end of Thursday’s practice and needed to be taken off the field on a cart.

He’ll miss several weeks, allowing Sinnett to get game action during the preseason.

Sinnett spent the 2022 season on the Dolphins practice squad after being released by Philadelphia, and most recently, he spent time with the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas before suffering an injury.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire