Former Eagles’ QB Reid Sinnett to work out for the Seahawks

You can never have enough quality signal-callers on the roster and with NFL training camps in full swing, another former Eagle is looking to land a job.

According to Jordan Schultz, Reid Sinnett will work out for the Seattle Seahawks before training camp.

Source: The #Seahawks are working out QB Reid Sinnett today. Sinnett was on the #Dolphins' practice squad last season and most recently played in the XFL. pic.twitter.com/sP0fOmqjAE — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 24, 2023

Sinnett spent the 2022 season on the Dolphins practice squad after being released by Philadelphia, and most recently, he spent time with the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas before suffering an injury.

