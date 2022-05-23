Former Eagles QB Nick Foles reaches deal with Colts; report

Eagles legend reuniting with old coach for next stop originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Last week, reports indicated Nick Foles was close to reuniting with Frank Reich in Indianapolis.

Now, it’s a done deal.

Foles and the Colts have agreed to terms on a two-year deal, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. In a way, Foles is following Carson Wentz yet again.

And, reportedly, the local Quarterback Factory showed some interest.

The Eagles were involved in Nick Folesâ€™ free agency for a potential reunion of Super Bowl winners before Foles signed his two-year deal the Colts, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 23, 2022

Foles, 33, was granted his release this month by the Bears and has been a free agent ever since. He’ll be the primary backup to veteran Matt Ryan in Indianapolis. The Colts traded for Ryan this offseason after they shipped Wentz out of town after just one season as their starting quarterback.

Foles and Reich were with the Eagles in 2016-17 and Reich was the offensive coordinator during the magical 2017 season that was capped when Foles was the MVP in Super Bowl LII. Reich left for the head coaching job in Indy after the Super Bowl.

After winning Super Bowl MVP, Foles was again Wentz’s backup in 2018 and again led the Eagles to a playoff win in 2018. But after the 2018 season, Foles’ career has been wild. He signed a big deal with the Jaguars but was in Jacksonville for just one season before going to Chicago for the last two seasons. In Chicago, Foles had a 3-5 record.

The Colts will be Foles’ sixth different team in eight seasons. After his first stint in Philly, Foles was traded to the Rams and then went to the Chiefs in 2016 before signing as the Eagles’ backup in 2017.

The Eagles will face Foles and the Colts in Indianapolis in Week 11. And the Colts will also host Wentz and the Washington Commanders in Week 8.

