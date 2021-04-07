Former Eagles QB Nate Sudfeld signs deal with the 49ers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nate Sudfeld has landed on his feet, as the San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed the former Eagles quarterback to a one-year deal.

Sudfeld (6-6, 227) was originally drafted by the Washington Football Team in the sixth-round (187th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft.

After being inactive for all 16 games of his rookie season, Sudfeld was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad the following September.

In four seasons with the Eagles, Sudfeld appeared in four games and completed 25 of 37 passing attempts for 188 yards and one touchdown.

List

Philadelphia Eagles 7-round mock draft: Taking a CB in Round 1

Related

Eagles interest in LSU WR Terrace Marshall could trigger a draft day trade

Eagles NFL Draft: Najee Harris on Jaylen Waddle being the 'closest thing to Tyreek Hill'

Deshaun Watson rumors: Eagles among team continuing to monitor a potential trade for Texans QB

NFL Draft: K.J. Costello is a mid-round QB prospect for the Eagles to watch

Recommended Stories

  • 49ers sign QB Nate Sudfeld to one-year contract in NFL free agency

    The 49ers have added another player to their quarterback room

  • 49ers sign QB Nate Sudfeld to 1-year deal

    The 49ers have signed QB Nate Sudfeld to a 1-year deal. In his career since 2016, Sudfeld has completed 25 of 37 passes for 188 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. The 49ers plan to keep Jimmy Garoppolo, but after trading up to No. 3, they're expected to select a QB

  • Eagles interest in LSU WR Terrace Marshall could trigger a draft day trade

    Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football is reporting that the Eagles have been talking to LSU wide receiver, Terrace Marshall a lot.

  • David Peterson on mound, Jeff McNeil not in lineup as Mets face Phillies

    David Peterson and the Mets play the Phillies in Philadelphia on Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. on SNY.

  • Celtics have no answers for Joel Embiid, he scores 35, lifts 76ers to win

    "I'm back," Embiid told the 76ers coach.

  • Ronald Blair visits 49ers

    Defensive lineman Ronald Blair paid a visit to his former team. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Blair visited with the 49ers. Blair was released in March after spending the entire 2020 season on the physically unable to perform list. Blair tore his ACL in a November 2019 game against the Seahawks. Blair joined the [more]

  • Senate parliamentarian says Democrats could use budget reconciliation again this year

    Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough issued an opinion Monday that could allow Democrats to use the budget reconciliation process again in fiscal year 2021, a spokesman for Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) saidWhy it matters: The opinion increases the number of pathways for advancing President Biden’s agenda without having to end the filibuster.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Schumer's top policy aides argued that revising this year's budget could "trigger an additional set of reconciliation instructions," which would allow for further 50-50 votes that are decided by Vice President Harris.The "conventional wisdom is that Democrats have just one more shot at reconciliation this year, and this route would give them at least one more," Axios' Mike Allen writes. The big picture: The parliamentarian's decision means Senate Democrats could potentially pass legislation like the American Jobs Plan with a simple majority rather than 60 votes, which would require 10 Republican votes. What they're saying: "The Parliamentarian has advised that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions. This confirms the Leader’s interpretation of the Budget Act and allows Democrats additional tools to improve the lives of Americans if Republican obstruction continues," a spokesperson for Sen. Schumer said. "While no decisions have been made on a legislative path forward using Section 304 and some parameters still need to be worked out, the Parliamentarian’s opinion is an important step forward that this key pathway is available to Democrats if needed.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Steve Kerr hilariously breaks out 'James Wiseman report card'

    Warriors coach Steve Kerr is beginning to view his media obligations like an everyday parent-teacher conference.

  • LSU's Orgeron gives lawmakers statement on Guice complaint

    LSU coach Ed Orgeron maintained in a statement provided to state lawmakers Tuesday that he does not recall speaking with an elderly female security worker who said then-Tigers running back Derrius Guice made offensive sexual advances toward her during an event she was working in 2017. Orgeron said he recalls only a brief phone conversation with a man who spoke on behalf of the woman, Gloria Scott, and that he was told soon after that LSU athletics administrators and lawyers were handling the matter. “That is my remembrance from three years ago of a telephone call that I do not believe lasted much longer than two minutes, if that, and is admittedly vague,” Orgeron's statement said.

  • Shocking footage shows cyclist carry out knife attack in broad daylight before riding away

    A man can be seen plunging a blade through an open car window in Birmingham.

  • 49ers can draft Trey Lance thanks to Jimmy Garoppolo, but is QB right fit?

    Trey Lance could be the biggest boom-or-bust prospect of the Big Five quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft, but the 49ers are in a unique position to take a swing on him if Kyle Shanahan wants.

  • Steelers sign former Notre Dame LB Jamir Jones

    The team announced Wednesday that they have signed inside linebacker Jamir Jones to a one-year contract.

  • Nate Sudfeld, former Eagles QB, signs with 49ers

    Former Eagles backup Nate Sudfeld has signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers. By Dave Zangaro

  • Cowboys sign TE Jeremy Sprinkle

    The Cowboys are signing former Washington TE Jeremy Sprinkle. Sprinkle joins Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz and Sean McKeon at tight end on the Rams' roster. Sprinkle caught 26 passes for 241 yards and 1 TD in 2019, but he had just one reception in 2020

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency rolls on and top players get cut and sign new deals, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Alabama QB Mac Jones among first 10 players to accept invite to 2021 NFL draft

    The NFL draft will have plenty of big-name prospects in Cleveland to hear their names called, even though the event's marquee player won't be on hand.

  • Deshaun Watson rumors: Eagles among team continuing to monitor a potential trade for Texans QB

    Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle is reporting that the Philadelphia Eagles are continuing to monitor a potential trade for Deshaun Watson

  • Darren Till blasts ‘utter moron’ Marvin Vettori after claims of ‘suspicious’ fight withdrawal

    Darren Till is not happy with Marvin Vettori questioning the legitimacy of his UFC on ABC 2 main event withdrawal.

  • Megan Rapinoe blasts Draymond Green for women's sports takes: 'you showed your whole ass'

    Megan Rapinoe on Wednesday gave a detailed response to Draymond Green's comments on equal pay in sports.

  • Jorge Masvidal wants trilogy after he beats Kamaru Usman at UFC 261

    In an exclusive Q&A available to ESPN+ subscribers, no. 4 ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal answered questions from fans ahead of his welterweight championship rematch against Kamaru Usman on April 24 at UFC 261. When asked what Masvidal will do differently ahead of his rematch with Masvidal, “Gamebred” was candid in his answer. “I’m not gonna cut 20 pounds of weight now, mainly in water in six days,” Masvidal said. “It’s a different weight cut altogether and that’s gonna be the main determining factor I think.” In Masvidal’s first fight with Usman for the welterweight strap at UFC 251, he filled in for a COVID-19 stricken Gilbert Burns on just six days notice. As a result, Masvidal had to cut weight rapidly in order to make the 170-pound limit along with having to adjust his sleep schedule to Abu Dhabi time. Usman won their first match-up via a unanimous decision with scores of 50-45, 50-45, 49-46. Kamaru Usman elbows Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 on Fight Island Masvidal was also asked what it would mean for him to win the welterweight title at UFC 261. “Everything. I’ve put everything that I have into this sport,” Masvidal said. “I’m gonna be able to get the type of sleep I want at night when I have that belt.” Another fan asked Masvidal if he would be willing to take a trilogy bout with the reigning welterweight champion assuming that Gamebred would be victorious in the rematch against “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC 261. “When I win this rematch we will definitely go for a trilogy,” Masvidal said. I will not go down in history as one and one with this individual. It’s not gonna happen.” UFC 261 on April 24 not only features the welterweight championship rematch, it also marks the first time in the U.S. that the UFC will be able to welcome fans back to a sold-out venue of 15,000-plus without social distancing limitations. Conor McGregor says Dustin Poirier trilogy booked for UFC 264 UFC 251 highlights & recap from Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal in their first match-up (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)