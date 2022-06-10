Former Eagles QB Michael Vick partnering with firm to help develop and mentor young athletes
A true game changer ON AND OFF the field. Levels is ecstatic to welcome @MichaelVick as our new Partner & Head of Athlete Development! 🔥✊#OnAnotherLevel x #NIL x #LevelsSportsGroup pic.twitter.com/NR8fg91XWj
Michael Vick would have made a small fortune had NIL rules been in effect during his time at Virginia Tech and now the No. 1 overall pick of the 2001 NFL draft is doing his part to give back to those following in his footsteps.
Vick already had a role as an NFL analyst on FOX and he’ll now move on to the marketing phase of college sports by mentoring college players through the NIL landscape.
Vick is joining Levels Sports Group as its head of athlete development, as the group announced that Vick will be working with Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and USC 5-star 2023 recruit Malachi Nelson among others.
Levels Sports Group is a premier athlete management firm that specializes in Name, Image, and Likeness, and as a partner with the company, Vick will serve as Head of Athlete Development.
His responsibilities include mentoring the company’s youthful roster of quarterbacks including Uiagalelei, Nelson, and Makai Lemon (Wide Receiver), and Oregon football legend, wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas.
