Former Eagles QB Mike Kafka reportedly joining Giants as OC

Former Eagles quarterback and Andy Reid assistant Mike Kafka is returning to the NFC East with a promotion.

Kafka, 34, is reportedly expected to be the Giants' offensive coordinator under new head coach Brian Daboll, NFL Network reported on Thursday afternoon.

The #Giants are expected to hire #Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka as their offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Deal not done yet but that's the way it's headed. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 3, 2022

The Eagles drafted Kafka out of Northwestern in the fourth round back in 2010. While he spent just a couple of years with the Eagles before being cut before the 2012 season and had an uneventful playing career, Kafka clearly made an impression on Reid.

After just one year as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Kafka was hired by Reid's Chiefs in 2017 as a quality control coach. He was in that role just one year before being promoted to quarterbacks coach. In 2020, the Chiefs added the title of passing game coordinator next to his name.

The thought was that whenever Eric Bieniemy got a head coaching job, Kafka would be promoted to replace him as offensive coordinator. The problem is that Bieniemy still hasn't gotten a head coaching job and apparently the Chiefs are done blocking Kafka's upward mobility.

The Chiefs blocked the Eagles a couple of years ago when Doug Pederson was interested in him for an offensive coordinator job. And for a while last offseason, the Eagles were reportedly considering Kafka as a head coaching candidate. They instead hired Nick Sirianni from the Colts.

In his time in Kansas City, Kafka has worked closely with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and has gotten a lot of credit for Mahomes' success. In New York, Kafka will work under Daboll and will get a chance to turn around Daniel Jones' career.

Kafka seems destined to be another head coach to come from the Reid coaching tree and this is a big step toward that.